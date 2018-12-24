InventHelp Inventor Develops Magnetic Work Bracket/Vise (TRO-107)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Markstay, Ontario, Canada, has developed the BENCH MAG, a device that is a universal bracket and high-powered magnet that functions as a bench work piece holder. It utilizes a controllable electromagnet to hold a user's metal work piece in a workable position, instead of the need to use a standard mechanical device. A prototype is available. This also has a patented design.

"My job as a millwright inspired me to develop my idea. I wanted to save time and increase productivity. My invention will allow work pieces to remain securely in place on a work table, which prevents stoppage for readjustments," said the inventor. The BENCH MAG eliminates the use of conventional mechanical vises. It provides a user with solid holding power via various levels of magnetism. This will allow for work piece repositioning, if necessary. With work pieces securely in place, workers will not have to stop to reposition. This will, in turn, increase efficiency and productivity. It will also contribute to safety when welding and reduce the likelihood of burns after welding. This device is adaptable for use with a variety of tools.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

