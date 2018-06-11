He developed the SOCK GROUPER to prevent socks from getting lost throughout the laundry process. The accessory ensures that paired socks remain together during washing and drying. This also makes it easier to sort socks after laundering. The device saves the user from having to discard unmatched socks or purchase new pairs of socks as often. It is made of washable materials. Additionally, the invention features a compact design that is easy for travel.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1039, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-management-device-for-socks-on-laundry-day-ckl-1039-300662082.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

