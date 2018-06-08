InventHelp Inventor Develops Masking Tape Dispenser for Auto Body Shops (KOC-673)

"As a production painter at an auto body shop, many techniques are used to keep a job smaller with the same result. Reversed masking allows me to paint within the lines of a car, narrowing in on a section rather than the whole panel. I was inspired to develop a way that would make this task an easier and neater process," said the inventor. The REVERSE MASK DISPENSER improves paint masking capabilities for auto body workers. It does so by simplifying the folding, positioning and applying of masking tape. This handy dispenser will spare the worker fiddling and constant adjustments to achieve straight lines. In addition, it will eliminate unwanted greasy fingers getting on surfaces of the automobile.

