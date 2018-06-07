InventHelp Inventor Develops MAT ENHANCER (TOR-9911)

The MAT ENHANCER provides a protective barrier between a vehicle floor and melted snow, salt and other debris. In doing so, it could help to prevent stains. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, the MAT ENHANCER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates hassles and frustrations when cleaning a car's interior."

