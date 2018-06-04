An inventor from Richmond, Minn., has invented UNFORGOTTEN, a flag designed to remind Americans that there are still members of the military who are missing in action or are prisoners of war and have never returned home. "I know how our veterans and most Americans feel about our military, and that they would appreciate a way to display their patriotism," said the inventor. "I decided to invent this flag to provide that option." UNFORGOTTEN allows individuals to display their patriotism and also serves as a reminder that there are still members of the military who are missing or are prisoners of war.

This invention reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by the military and provides individuals with a way to honor them. It is versatile in design and can be displayed outside residences, businesses, schools and government offices.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MIS-320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-military-appreciation-flag-mis-320-300658468.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

