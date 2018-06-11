PITTSBURGH, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father died one week before he could move into the house he was building for himself and my mother," said an inventor from Middletown, Ohio. "With some of the oak used for the trim work in the house that my dad made himself that was his design, I built this miniature casket replica to hold my father's cremated remains. So many people saw it and liked it that I have made several more miniature caskets in different sizes and styles."
He created a prototype for the (CREMATIONS CREATIONS) BY SHADE TREE to provide a touching way to store the cremains of a deceased loved one. The alternative urn features an ornamental design that adds a decorative element to the area. It can be opened to view the cremains or sealed shut. The accessory serves as a keepsake for friends and family. Additionally, the invention is producible in different sizes, styles and designs.
The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-miniature-replica-casket-to-house-cremains-cct-4134-300662201.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article