InventHelp Inventor Develops Miniature Replica Casket to House Cremains (CCT-4134)

He created a prototype for the (CREMATIONS CREATIONS) BY SHADE TREE to provide a touching way to store the cremains of a deceased loved one. The alternative urn features an ornamental design that adds a decorative element to the area. It can be opened to view the cremains or sealed shut. The accessory serves as a keepsake for friends and family. Additionally, the invention is producible in different sizes, styles and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

