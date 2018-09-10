InventHelp Inventor Develops Mobile-Phone Case for Enhanced Privacy (SFO-545)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make sure that mobile phones were more private and secure," said an inventor from San Jose, Calif. "This inspired me to develop an improved case that would keep the phone safe from unauthorized access."

He developed the patent pending PRIVACY to keep others from being able to view the screen. The case ensures that content on the phone remains protected from unauthorized individuals. This maintains individual privacy. The case also blocks the microphone. The invention provides enhanced impact protection. Additionally, the case is adaptable for use with new and existing phones. The unit keeps hackers from viewing through the front and back cameras. It also covers the microphone to keep others from listening to your conversation. Furthermore, it records he said/she said harassment conversations to provide accuracy and a point of reference.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SFO-545, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

