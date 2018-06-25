InventHelp Inventor Develops Mobile Trash Receptacle (NPL-191)

"My elderly mother uses a walker for mobility and cannot go out without assistance. She is unable to take her trash to the curb and has to rely on other people to help with this weekly chore. My invention will provide her and others with the means to transport trash to the curb," said the inventor. The patent pending REMOTE CONTROLLED TRASH BIN reduces the physical strain associated with hauling trash to the curb. It prevents injuries that may occur when hauling trash. It also eliminates having to venture out in inclement weather on garbage day. This cart will appeal to all homeowners, but especially the elderly and individuals with physical disabilities.

