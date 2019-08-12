InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Clothing Tag to Assist Blind Individuals (CKL-1216)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way for a blind person to pick out clothes without having to ask for help," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the CLOTHING TAG FOR THE BLIND."

The invention provides an effective way for a blind or visually impaired individual to select and coordinate clothing. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it could enhance an individual's appearance and it could increase independence and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for blind or visually impaired individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added convenience when shopping or getting dressed."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1216, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

