InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Drive System for Semi-trucks (HUN-733)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative way to generate power to move freight and semi-trucks," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the GUST."

The invention provides an effective way to propel a semi-truck on the open highway. In doing so, it eliminates the need to burn large amounts of diesel fuel. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could help to protect the environment. The invention features an environmentally friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added benefits for trucking companies and the environment."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

