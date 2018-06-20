InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Extension Ladder for Carrying Heavy Materials (CKL-1041)

He developed patent pending MAYS' LADDER to ease the process of transporting construction materials up to a roof or other high area using a ladder. As such, it allows the user to stop and rest heavy material on alternate rungs, reducing muscle strain and other injuries due to carrying heavy loads. Therefore, it improves safety during such projects. At the same time, it provides options for hanging a can of paint or other work tool from the ladder. In addition, it is convenient, effective, sturdy, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While building a shed that was 13 feet high, I had to carry all the plywood up to the roof by myself and wanted to find a way to make those trips up the ladder easier," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1041, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

