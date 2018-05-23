InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Medical Gauze, Helps Reduce the Risk of Infection (MIS-278)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor and registered nurse from Brooklyn Park, Minn., works in the home care field, and she's astonished this hasn't been created yet. "I've had clients who've ended up with cellulitis and required antibiotics, which Americans are becoming resistant to," she said, "That's why I've come up with this modified gauze."

BACITRACIN GAUZE enhances the healing process for a wound victim. It helps protect against infection, as well as reduces or eliminates the need for strong oral antibiotics. Overall, it promotes good health and peace of mind.