An inventor from San Antonio, Texas, has invented GIBSON DUAL SIGHT, a back-up camera system for pickup trucks and SUVs that provides the driver with a rear view even when the tailgate gets lowered. "When I load my four wheeler in my truck, the tailgate needs to remain down, causing the factory reverse camera to face down," said the inventor. "It totally defeats the purpose, so I decided to invent a solution." GIBSON DUAL SIGHT provides the best possible view for safety and convenience when reversing a SUV or pickup truck, even when the tailgate is lowered. It helps to ensure a high level of safety for the driver.

This invention provides peace of mind for the driver and helps prevent senseless injuries from reversing blindly. Because of that, it reduces unwanted stress and anxiety, and also helps to prevent costly damage.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-908, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-rearview-backup-camera-for-pickup-trucks-and-suvs-aup-908-300657914.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

