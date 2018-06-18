"Many grocery stores give shoppers the option of either a large cart or small cart. My invention replaces these two sizes and offers a medium-sized cart with additional features included for user convenience," said the inventor. The IDEAL CART offers a more efficient cart for shoppers. This new cart has a small basket in place of the children's seat. In addition, this smaller cart will improve cart storage and floor space within a store. Ultimately, it will simplify a person's shopping routine and make it a more pleasurable experience.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-shopping-cart-avz-1680-300667326.html

SOURCE InventHelp

