InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Tape Measure for Electricians (HUN-468)

He developed PHASED TAPE to ease an electrician's task of determining the correct color of wire to pull through a conduit for each circuit number. As such, it eliminates the need to use the fingers for counting or do the math mentally or on paper. Thus, it prevents confusion and saves time, which improves productivity for electricians. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. It is also practical, reliable and easy to use. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "Since my job as an electrician requires a lot of math and it's not my strong suit, I realized I could use the numbers on my tape measure as a chart to help with needed calculations," he said.

