InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Winter Hat for Pony Tail Wearers (BMA-5098)

She developed a prototype for PONY CAP to allow users to wear a pony tail along with a knit cap without disrupting the hairstyle. As such, it eliminates the need to push a pony tail up inside the cap. Instead, it allows the hair to hang freely outside the cap. This unique cap is also comfortable, stylish and warm. In addition, it is durable, practical and versatile. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I wear pony tails and find it uncomfortable to have them tucked into my hat," she said. "I thought this would be the perfect solution."

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5098, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

