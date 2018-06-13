InventHelp Inventor Develops Monitoring System for Computer Network Power Failures (KOC-684)

He developed POWER FAIL ALERT SYSTEM to detect when a loss of power is the cause of a computer network failure. When this occurs, it alerts network staff workstations so the problem can be first addressed in house to minimize downtime. Furthermore, it ensures that the correct vendor is contacted when outside service is needed to prevent unnecessary service charges. As a result, it improves productivity for businesses. This versatile system can also be adapted for use with most rack-mounted and related computer routers/switches. In addition, it is effective, reliable and easy to install.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "After a long career in data communications, most recently as a Network Analyst, I came to realize that it is better to make sure of the reason for a network outage so the correct vendor can be contacted to address the problem," he said.

