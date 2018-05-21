InventHelp Inventor Develops More Convenient Hedge Clipper (BGF-2166)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor and landscaping manager from Milford, Mich., wants to facilitate the hedge-trimming process. "While out pruning a customer's shrubs, I thought that it would be nice to not have to clean up the clippings," he said. That's when I came up with the idea for the patent-pending EZ HEDGE TRIMMER."
This tool provides a more convenient way to trim hedges, shrubs, etc. It prevents big messes, which eliminates the need for frustrating cleanup, as well as saves time and effort. Overall, it promotes efficiency and peace of mind.
Ergonomic, versatile and easy to use, the EZ HEDGE TRIMMER is ideal for landscapers, contractors and DIYers.
The inventor has created a prototype of his idea.
The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-BGF-2166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .
