InventHelp Inventor Develops More Realistic Dental Hygiene Puppet (CCT-4220)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired with this invention due to my job as a dental hygienist which involves educating patients about oral hygiene techniques in a dental office or classroom," said an inventor from Waverly, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a visual, hands-on experience regarding taking care of the mouth."

She developed the DENTAL EDUCATION ASSISTANTS to provide a more realistic alternative to current versions that resemble sharks or animals. The invention could help to educate children and adults on caring for their teeth. It could be used by dentists, orthodontists, dental training programs and school nurses.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

