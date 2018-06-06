The MOTION DETECTOR ALERT provides an effective way to protect a single family home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional security alarms. As a result, it enhances security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the MOTION DETECTOR ALERT can be adapted for use on most single family homes.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to scare off potential burglars and other intruders as well as informs me which door guests were coming to, so that I may meet them at the door."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-674, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-motion-detector-alert-pit-674-300658602.html

SOURCE InventHelp

