InventHelp Inventor Develops Motor Oil Dispenser (WDH-526)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Stafford, Va., has developed the ELEPHANT JUG, a plastic container for neatly and easily dispensing motor oil into an engine within an automotive repair facility.

"As an auto mechanic, I found the need for an item like this. I wanted to prevent messy spills on the auto shop floor. My invention will save time and effort when it comes to lubricating an automotive engine," said the inventor. The ELEPHANT JUG enables an auto technician to supply fresh lubricant to a vehicle without spilling or wasting a drop. It helps to simplify the oil change process. This container allows lubricant to be poured quickly and easily. This will reduce the time it takes to change the engine oil. It also prevents time-consuming and messy cleanup. This container offers a user-friendly design that is durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-526, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

