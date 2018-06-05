InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Purpose Baby Stroller (NJD-1611)

They developed EZ LIFE STROLLER to provide easy access to cool drinks and other necessities for parents using a stroller. As such, it eliminates the need to pull a separate cooler or carry a tote bag for supplies. At the same time, it offers relief from heat and wet weather and enhances enjoyment of outdoor events. Furthermore, it affords peace of mind for parents of stroller riders since it is durable, practical and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "After seeing families with infants and young children struggling at outdoor events with strollers and coolers, I thought something like this would come in handy for keeping parents and children more comfortable in these situations," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1611, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

