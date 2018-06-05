InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Purpose Spice Blend (NPL-180)

She created a sample for the PARADISE 4 IN 1 SEAFOOD SPICE & MORE as a multi-purpose spice blend. It would create a seafood garlic sauce. It also can be used in the fry batter for seafood, chicken, poultry, etc. The mixture adds flavor to water for a seafood boil. It provides additional flavor for grilling and baking as well. The blend spices up a wide variety of dishes.

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

