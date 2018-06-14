He developed patent pending FLOAT'N & BOAT'N THANG to provide seating for a boat or paddle board and also serve as a flotation device and a boat bumper. When used as a seat or floatation device, it affords adequate back support. Functioning as a flotation device, it provides an easy way for boaters or anyone to cool off and get out of direct exposure to sunlight. At the same time, it is safe, comfortable, durable, and is less than 3 pounds to carry. It will not absorb water and dries in seconds. In other words, it won't chip, crack, fade or peel and is flexible, water resistant and leak-proof. In addition, it is versatile and easy to attach and remove.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As a boating enthusiast, I enjoy all types of water activities but had a hard time finding a flotation device that was really comfortable and portable enough for use from a boat or a paddle boat," he said. "As I expanded on my idea, I realized how it could be used for other water-related purposes."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-multi-use-flotation-device-pho-2521-300662215.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

