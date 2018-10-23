InventHelp Inventor Develops Multifunctional Cat Unit (HTM-6574)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Havelock, N.C., has developed the KITTY KADDIE, a unit that provides a pet cat with a place to eat and sleep. It also has a place to store cat food and litter.

"I developed my invention for my husband's cat. He feeds her on the ground, but the dog ends up eating her food. I wanted to prevent having to keep her food and water bowls up on a countertop or table," said the inventor. The KITTY KADDIE stores everything a pet cat needs in one easy location. It offers a place for a cat to eat, sleep and use a litter box. It also offers an environment to keep water and food bowls off of the ground. This unit will provide convenience and comfort for any pet cat. It is producible in different sizes and various models with optional features. In addition, it can be produced in various colors and design patterns to match any home décor.

The original design was submitted to the National Sale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6574, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

