InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Automotive Hoist (JMC-2098)

He created a prototype for the patented E-Z PICK to make an engine hoist into a complete hoist that fulfills many additional functions. The accessory is usable to hold up the rear end while removing shocks, springs, etc. The device eliminates the need to work from a creeper beneath the vehicle. It features a stable, easily adjustable, lightweight design. The invention also works in conjunction with a floor jack, so it can be utilized even by people without a shop and lift. In addition, the unit can be operated by a single person without the need for additional assistance from others.

