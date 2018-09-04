InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Automotive Window Shade (HLW-2049)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that all drivers, at one time or another, have encountered impaired vision in bright sunlight. Fortunately, an inventor from Hollywood, Calif., has found a way to filter the sun's rays to alleviate this blinding effect.

He developed MOBILE TINT to shield a driver's eyes from the effects of sun glare. As such, it makes driving safer, more comfortable and more enjoyable. At the same time, it protects the skin against exposure to ultraviolet rays that increase the risk of skin cancer. Besides that, it keeps a car cool inside and prevents the dashboard and interior upholstery from fading. Another benefit is its capability as an attractive advertising medium or message display. This unique window shield is also portable, versatile and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "I was concerned about the dangerous effects of bright sunlight on a driver's visibility and the fading it often caused to the car's interior," he said. "When I came up with this solution, I realized its potential also as an advertising medium."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-2049, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

