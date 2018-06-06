InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Bathroom Fixture (FLA-3015)

She developed the FLOOR SPA to feature a more versatile design that accommodates multiple uses. The fixture allows individuals to shower comfortably. It also is suitable for use as a jacuzzi. The invention helps individuals to relax and de-stress. It easily adjustable between modes. Additionally, the system is producible in various sizes. A Jacuzzi on its own takes up a lot of space. By converting the shower space into a Jacuzzi, you don't need the additional space for a Jacuzzi. Also, it could appeal to hospitals/rehab centers. Staff could simply wheel a patient into the space (Jacuzzi) without having to use a patient lift to get the patient into the Jacuzzi/spa for treatment.

