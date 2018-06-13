InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Cleaning Tool (LAX-948)

She developed the SQUIDII to provide a more efficient way to clean dust and dirt. The design easily accesses cracks, crevices and other hard-to-reach areas. The tool saves time and effort while cleaning, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. It offers a better alternative to conventional rags.

The SQUIDII encourages friends and family to help with cleaning due to its fun design that forms to the natural hand movement and makes it delightful to use. Additionally, the accessory is very versatile - walls, kitchen, automobiles, dry dogs, dry dishes, dust, clean, mop, barbeque, dirty boxes in garage, polish.

