InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose, Supportive Door Mount (AVZ-1822)

News provided by

InventHelp

Aug 05, 2019, 10:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Clinton, N.Y., has developed the JM EASY PAINT, a unit that allows a door to be held upright so that it can be easily painted or stained. This hardware also holds a door upright when a door is being planed or hinges are being installed. A prototype is available.

"As a carpenter, I have seen other carpenters make their own stands and jigs on site for painting and other purposes. I have never seen a homemade stand that served multiple purposes. This inspired me to develop an all-in-one unit," said the inventor. The JM EASY PAINT facilitates painting and staining of doors, planing of a door and hinge installation. It reduces labor and messes associated with painting doors. This easy-to-attach use unit saves time and effort, and improves overall painting quality. It is ideal for painters, carpenters, contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1822, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

InventHelp Presents Feeding Bowl Holder for Pets with Medical...

InventHelp Presents Combination Football Helmet and Shoulder Pad...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose, Supportive Door Mount (AVZ-1822)

News provided by

InventHelp

Aug 05, 2019, 10:45 ET