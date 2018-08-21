InventHelp Inventor Develops MUZ-U (ALL-1444)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to enjoy music anywhere," said an inventor, from Kennesaw, Ga., "so I invented the MUZ-U."

The MUZ-U provides an effective way to enjoy music, phone messages or other audio entertainment. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold electronic devices. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort and it could enhance entertainment and fashion. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, the MUZ-U is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a stylish alternative to traditional electronic device holders."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1444, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

