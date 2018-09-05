InventHelp Inventor Develops New Blanket to Keep Individuals Warm and Cozy (IPL-553)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife kept stealing my blanket at night while we were sleeping, and I always woke up cold," said an inventor from Greenwood, Ind. "I came up with this idea to solve that problem."

MY BLANKET is a patent pending blanket that conforms to the body to keep a user warm and comfortable. Because of its unique design, it won't slide off or pull off easily, ensuring that the blanket stays securely in place.

The invention eliminates a partner or child from stealing a blanket overnight, and could promote a better and more relaxing night's sleep. It would be available in many different colors and patterns to match a bedroom's decor.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-IPL-553, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

