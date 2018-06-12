InventHelp Inventor Develops NEW CELL PHONE HOLDER (FRO-533)

The NEW CELL PHONE HOLDER provides a hands-free way to talk on a cell phone. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold or balance a phone while talking. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could help to prevent accidental drops and damage. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for cell phone owners. Additionally, the NEW CELL PHONE HOLDER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that the hands remain free while using the phone."

The original design was submitted to the Fresno office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FRO-533, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

