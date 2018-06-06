InventHelp Inventor Develops New Chain or Rope Fastener (JMC-2072)

He created a prototype for the CHAIN FASTENER to ensure a solid catch on the knot. The unit makes a chain fastener more secure. The accessory prevents the chain fastener from becoming unattached while hauling a load, especially during starting and stopping. This provides added peace of mind. In addition, the invention is suitable for use on all types of chain fasteners, from use in the jewelry trade to the logging industry. It can replace or be used with existing hook in several combinations. The fastener is safer, more secure, stronger, more reliable than a chain hook. Furthermore, the fastener has no moving parts.

