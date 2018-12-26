InventHelp Inventor Develops New Packaging For Dry Erase Paint (WDH-2391)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Falls Church, Va., has developed the DRY ERASE SPRAY PAINT, a new way of packaging and applying dry erase medium (ink/paint).

"I was looking to purchase something like this for my office environment. My walls are covered in dry erase paint. An invention like mine will enhance and expand creative expression in any environment," said the inventor. The DRY ERASE SPRAY PAINT enables a user to increase his/her creativity. It offers a more efficient way to cover large areas or create various depths of coverage. It is designed to give users, including children and teens, freedom to express themselves. In addition, it will enhance the use of a stencil. This packaging offers an easy-to-use, effective design. Like regular dry erase paint, this will also easily wipe clean when finished. It is producible in various paint colors.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2391, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

