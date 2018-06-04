InventHelp Inventor Develops New Rescue System (ALL-823)

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Monroe, Ga., wanted a way to save swimmers from drowning. As such, they invented SAVING LIVES for use by commercial cruise ships, the Navy and recreational swimmers. SAVING LIVES provides a way to save a person from drowning as well as locates a lost or stranded person.

"I wanted a way to allow for a quick and timely emergency response to increase the chances of being saved," remarked the inventor. The invention promotes peace of mind for the user.