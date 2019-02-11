InventHelp Inventor Develops New Wind Generator Design (ALL-1787)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Calhoun, Ga., has developed the HYPERBOLIC GENERATOR, a new type of utility scale wind generator design.

"I am retired now, but when I was working, I visited a power plant that had a hyperbolic cooling tower. It occurred to me that the design of these towers could be configured to produce electricity," said the inventor. The HYPERBOLIC GENERATOR makes use of hyperbolic towers to generate electricity. This design, however, offers greater efficiency and output than current wind generator designs. It produces inexpensive electrical power and poses less of a threat to birds than current exposed impellor designs. It is structurally strong and continues to perform well during strong earthquakes. The design of this generator can be scaled for a variety of utility level applications.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1787, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

