InventHelp Inventor Develops No-Tie Shoe Laces (IPL-606)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping shoes properly tied can be a seemingly never-ending battle. No matter how secure the knots, the laces still slide open and need re-tied. Fortunately, an inventor from Lafayette, Ind., has found a way to eliminate such wasted effort and the accompanying frustration.

He developed a prototype for ALLIGATOR STRINGS so there's no longer a need to tie, untie and re-tie shoelaces. As such, it greatly eases the process of securing shoes. Besides saving time and effort, it reduces the chances of tripping and falling over open shoelaces. It is also versatile for use with any style of lace-up shoe. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "After watching my grandchildren struggle with tying their shoelaces," he said, "I wanted to find an easier way to keep tie shoes in place. It also can be used with anything that needs a string (sweatpants, sweatshirts, etc.)."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-606, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

