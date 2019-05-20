InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Accessory for the Rear Receiver Hitch of a Truck (KXX-188)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and interesting way to personalize the rear receiver hitch on a truck," said an inventor, from Limestone, Tenn., "so I invented the TRAIL BUDDY."

The invention provides a unique way to enhance the rear receiver hitch of a truck. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional truck accessories. As a result, it could increase visibility and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a novel design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for truck owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to use plain and boring rear receiver hitch covers."

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-188, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

