InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel Snow Sport Activity (SFO-629)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from San Jose, Calif., has developed the patent pending TWIN BLADE, a new type of "vehicle" for snow sports enthusiasts. Not only does it allow an individual to engage in a fun and exciting new snow sport activity, but it provides a versatile vehicle and a cost-effective alternative to snowboarding and skiing.

"Conquer a mountain or a neighborhood with ease. Our invention offers an exciting way to make the most out of the winter. We have incorporated different ideas and physics from other toys to create our invention," said the inventor. "My twin brother and I came up with the idea using our background in snowboarding and skiing."

The TWIN BLADE provides an innovative and versatile new "vehicle" for extreme sports and snow sports enthusiasts. It offers a fun and exciting ride across snow-covered ground. The design is versatile and challenging yet easy to maneuver. This novel winter activity is fun for all ages and is durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-629, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

