An inventor from North Pole, Ala., has invented DESIGN DAUBER, a line of new accessories for bingo players that allow them to personalize the game of bingo. "My wife and I are avid bingo players and it occurred to us that daubers always create a round mark on the bingo sheet," said the inventor. "We thought it would be fun to create a new dauber that enhances the game with fun and unique designs." DESIGN DAUBER allows individuals to mark their cards with designs other than the standard round marking.

This invention makes bingo playing more enjoyable. It allows bingo players to customize their dauber depending on their interests and mark their paper cards in a more attractive manner. They are lightweight, compact and easy to transport.

The original design was submitted to the National office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SKC-431, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-novelty-bingo-dauber-skc-431-300671139.html

SOURCE InventHelp

