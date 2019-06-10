InventHelp Inventor Develops Novelty Toy to Provide Fun and Entertainment (MTN-3179)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitting at his desk for eight to 10 hours a day, a Portchester inventor created something to avoid fidgeting with his pens and paper while responding to e-mails and conducting client calls. He soon realized that by making some changes to his creation, it would make an excellent toy to combat boredom for both adults and kids alike...from this, the idea for patent pending Jumping Janx & company was born.

The invention provides a new toy for children and adults to play with or collect. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional novelty toy items. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide an entertaining activity for anyone to enjoy."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

