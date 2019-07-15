InventHelp Inventor Develops Off-Road, Hydraulic/Gas-Powered Vehicle (SUU-575)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a durable, rugged vehicle that would be drivable over any type of terrain, including snow, mud and sand," said an inventor from St. Charles, Mo. "I came up with this idea for an all-terrain vehicle to meet my needs."

He created a prototype for the GROUND HOG #2 to be drivable on all types of uneven and/or smooth terrain. The vehicle is easily maneuverable on snow, sand, mud, dirt, etc. It is designed with increased traction and accommodates all types of weather for year-round use. The ATV-cycle with two-track drive enables the rider to take paths and trails.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SUU-575, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

