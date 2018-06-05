InventHelp Inventor Develops Organic and Chemical Free Mosquito Repellent (DLL-3353)

An inventor from DeSoto, Texas, has invented EARTHSMART NATURAL, a newly formulated mosquito repellent. "I have been interested in the uses of essential oils for years and have experimented with the effects of various combinations of oils," said the inventor. "In more recent months, I have been inspired by the nationwide threat of zika and west nile viruses, and decided to invent a new mosquito repellent." EARTHSMART NATURAL helps to repel mosquitoes, flies, gnats, and other biting insects by creating a barrier of protection around the skin. It eliminates the frustration of having itchy bug bites, as well as provides peace of mind for users that their chance of contracting zika or west nile virus is minimized.

This invention also improves texture of skin, naturally, smoothes wrinkles, and relieves itching, redness and swelling from insect bites. It is completely organic and chemical-free, and provides a light summertime fragrance for the body.

