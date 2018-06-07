An inventor from Batavia, Ill., has invented NATURE'S UNIVERSAL DIFFUSER, a therapeutic device that is used in a fire pit and dispenses calm, relaxing scents. "This invention was inspired by my desire to create a better atmosphere while hanging out around a fire pit," said the inventor. "With this invention, a user can enjoy a fire while also relaxing due to the enhanced aroma." NATURE'S UNIVERSAL DIFFUSER provides a calm, relaxing atmosphere around a fit pit, creating an enjoyable aroma. With this invention, individuals can enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy while sitting around a firepit or barbecue.

This invention contributes to potential increased health benefits, such as mood elevation. It makes various outdoor activities more relaxing and enjoyable. Additionally, it is easy to use by inventors of all ages with adult supervision.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17- -, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-outdoor-aromatherapy-diffuser-ckl-1003-300658490.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

