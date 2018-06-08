InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Power Cord (KSC-1140)

An inventor from Sugar Creek, Mo., has invented POWER BUDDY, a new type of outdoor rated extension cord. "This invention was inspired by my desire to find a solution for homeowners who have to leave their home unlocked when they're not home so their handyman can access power when on the job," said the inventor. POWER BUDDY enables users to obtain 125 volt AC power around a house or related structure that does not feature an outdoor outlet. In doing so, it eliminates the fall hazard and security risks associated with routing a cord through an exterior door.

This invention also eliminates the risk of insects entering a home when routing a cord through an open door or window, as well as frigid air entering a home during winter months. It improves the privacy and security of a home as it allows contractors to access power without the homeowner needing to leave their home unlocked. And if something happens, and the handyman doesn't show up that day, the house won't be unlocked all day with no one home.

