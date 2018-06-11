The PARTY CUP STABILIZER provides an effective way to stabilize a plastic, paper or polystyrene party cup. In doing so, it helps to prevent a cup from being knocked or blown over. As a result, it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use. It is ideal for households and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, the PARTY CUP STABILIZER is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to eliminate messy spilled drinks. It also enables several disposable cups to be carried on serving trays and platters at one time."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-party-cup-stabilizer-cnc-154-300662069.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

