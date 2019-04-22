InventHelp Inventor Develops Patented Carrying Case for TVs and Monitors (CKL-1183)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "One of my TVs was damaged while I was moving," said an inventor from Chesterton, Ind. "This inspired me to develop a protective carrying case that would ensure that the enclosed TV was not harmed while being moved."

She developed the patented WEBSTER'S PROTECTIVE CASES to protect a television or monitor from harm while being moved. The unit makes it easier to move and transport these electronic devices. It offers added peace of mind while moving expensive electronics. The accessory is made of durable materials for optimal protection against damages. Additionally, the carrying case is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

