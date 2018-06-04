InventHelp Inventor Develops Patio Umbrella With Added Features (BGF-2197)

"I grew tired of water being dripped on my head, poked in the head and the physical labor required to fully operate a patio umbrella. My invention provides automatic operation of this task, making it more convenient for the user," said the inventor. The ELITE PATIO UMBRELLA eliminates the need to manually fully operate the umbrella. It enables the umbrella to be effortlessly adjusted to shield the sun. In addition, it enables its user to enjoy music from a smartphone or related platform and it includes charging ports for your electronic devices. An additional feature provides a means for improved visibility during the evening. Ultimately, this modified umbrella provides a time- and effort-saving design that will be enjoyed by all users.

