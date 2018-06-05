The PEDI-REDI provides an easier way to walk after receiving a pedicure. In doing so, it helps to prevent polish from smudging. As a result, it protects freshly polished toenails and it enhances comfort. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for nail salons and women. Additionally, the PEDI-REDI is producible in design variations and it is reusable.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to wearing regular sandals and flip-flops after a pedicure."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-pedi-redi-dll-3274-300658248.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

